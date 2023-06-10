Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Paul Blackburn starting for the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +155 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.

Brewers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Brewers have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 19-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.6% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-35-3).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 16-16 15-12 19-18 25-17 9-13

