Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) and the Oakland Athletics (15-50) clashing at American Family Field (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will call on Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-1.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Brewers have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
  • Milwaukee has scored 260 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 5 @ Reds L 2-0 Julio Teheran vs Andrew Abbott
June 6 Orioles W 4-3 Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
June 7 Orioles W 10-2 Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
June 8 Orioles L 6-3 Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
June 9 Athletics L 5-2 Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
June 10 Athletics - Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
June 11 Athletics - Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
June 13 @ Twins - Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
June 14 @ Twins - Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
June 16 Pirates - Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
June 17 Pirates - Julio Teheran vs TBA

