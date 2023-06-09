William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .246 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 31 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven home a run in 12 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 21 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings