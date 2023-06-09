Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the mound, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .308 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 35 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven home a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.57 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- Moll will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 27 appearances so far.
- In 27 games this season, he has put up a 4.57 ERA and averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .164 against him.
