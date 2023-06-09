Owen Miller -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sam Moll on the mound, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .308 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 35 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven home a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings