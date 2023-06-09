The MercedesCup field is dwindling in Stuttgart, Germany, as Hubert Hurkacz plays in a quarterfinal versus Christopher O'Connell. Hurkacz's odds are the third-best among the field at +400 to win this event at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 MercedesCup and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Hurkacz at the 2023 MercedesCup

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-18
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Hurkacz will play O'Connell, after defeating Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the last round.

Hurkacz is listed at -275 to win his next contest against O'Connell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800
  • US Open odds to win: +4000
  • MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Hurkacz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Hurkacz Stats

  • In the Round of 16, Hurkacz was victorious 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 against Watanuki on Wednesday.
  • Hurkacz is 34-20 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
  • Hurkacz has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 4-1 on that surface.
  • Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Hurkacz has played 54 matches and 30.6 games per match.
  • Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 31.4 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has been victorious in 18.2% of his return games and 85.0% of his service games.
  • Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Hurkacz has won 89.7% of his games on serve and 20.3% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.