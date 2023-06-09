Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (25.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.7%).
- In 48.3% of his games this year (29 of 60), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.57 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- Moll starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 27 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .164 against him this season. He has a 4.57 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings over his 27 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.