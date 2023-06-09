Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Sam Moll
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .236 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has driven home a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.57 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- Moll makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has 27 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .164 against him this season. He has a 4.57 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over his 27 games.
