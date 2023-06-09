Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Brent Rooker and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Houser Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houser has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 4 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 4.1 11 7 6 3 3 vs. Astros May. 24 5.1 2 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 25 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.354/.398 on the year.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles and three walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashed .236/.335/.399 on the season.

Anderson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three walks and two RBI.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .263/.363/.505 on the year.

Rooker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has recorded 64 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.322/.339 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

