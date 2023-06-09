Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) taking on the Oakland Athletics (14-50) at 8:10 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (2-1) for the Brewers and Sam Moll (0-3) for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Brewers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 19 (59.4%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 258 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

