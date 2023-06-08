Thursday, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 26 against the Giants) he went 0-for-0.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .211 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

In 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 17 games this year (32.7%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings