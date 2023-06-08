William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .240 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) Contreras has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
