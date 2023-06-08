Christian Yelich and Adley Rutschman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles play at American Family Field on Thursday (beginning at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has nine doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.352/.394 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has collected 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashing .235/.336/.402 so far this year.

Anderson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three walks and two RBI.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles' Kyle Bradish (2-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Bradish has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 3 4.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Rangers May. 28 6.2 4 1 1 4 1 at Yankees May. 23 5.0 7 4 4 3 3 vs. Angels May. 17 6.2 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 12 6.0 3 1 0 6 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 62 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a slash line of .281/.399/.425 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has put up 46 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .236/.299/.390 on the year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

