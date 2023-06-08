The Milwaukee Brewers (34-28), who are going for the series sweep, will match up with the Baltimore Orioles (37-24) on Thursday, June 8 at American Family Field, with Colin Rea getting the nod for the Brewers and Kyle Bradish toeing the rubber for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (2-2, 4.12 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.94 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 22, or 73.3%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 20-6 (winning 76.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Orioles went 3-2 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 12-11 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.