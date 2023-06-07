Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) will square off with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (37-23) at American Family Field on Wednesday, June 7. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (6-2, 4.43 ERA)

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 18 out of the 31 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Luis Urías 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

