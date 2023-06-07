Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (33-28) and Baltimore Orioles (37-23) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on June 7.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (6-2, 4.43 ERA).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Brewers have won three of their last seven games against the spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 18 (58.1%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 245 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).

