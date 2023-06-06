The Indiana Fever (1-4) travel to face the Chicago Sky (4-3) after Kelsey Mitchell put up 22 points in the Fever's 84-80 loss to the Aces. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network and The U at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network and The U

Sky vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 93 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-18.5)

Chicago (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Sky vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 5-1-0 this season.

Two of Chicago's games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are averaging just 77.4 points per game (third-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are allowing 76.6 points per game (fifth-ranked).

Chicago ranks best in the WNBA by pulling down 38.0 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (34.9 allowed per contest).

This season, the Sky are averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sky rank second-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.6%. They rank eighth in the league by draining 7.6 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for the Sky, who are giving up 6.7 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown (third-best).

So far this season, Chicago has taken 71.4% two-pointers, accounting for 74.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 28.6% from three-point land (25.9% of the team's baskets).

