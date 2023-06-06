On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 44 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .244 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 48th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (32.7%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 32 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (53.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (28.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (15.6%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings