Today, the schedule at Stade Roland Garros in the French Open features two matches in the quarterfinals, including a matchup between Elina Svitolina (No. 192 ranking) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2). If you're searching for how to watch, check out Tennis Channel, which has the live stream.

French Open Information

Watch the French Open Today - June 6

Match Round Match Time Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Quarterfinal 5:00 AM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Quarterfinal 6:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Svitolina vs. Sabalenka

In five tournaments this year, Svitolina has gone 9-3 and has won one title.

Sabalenka, who holds a 26-5 record in seven tournaments so far this year, has secured two tournament wins.

Svitolina has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Svitolina has played 12 matches on clay so far this year, and 21.1 games per match.

So far this year, Svitolina has won 47.3% of her return games and 61.3% of her service games.

Sabalenka is averaging 19.1 games per match in her 31 matches played this year across all court types, with a 61.8% game winning percentage.

Sabalenka averages 20.5 games per match and 9 games per set in 11 matches on clay surfaces this year.

Sabalenka has amassed a service game winning percentage of 81.8% on all surfaces (248-for-303 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 40.8% (118-for-289 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Beatriz Haddad Maia Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 16 Ons Jabeur Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 Round of 16 Cori Gauff Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-2 Round of 16 Iga Swiatek Lesia Tsurenko 5-1 Round of 16

