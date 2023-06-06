Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on June 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.383) and OPS (.729) this season.

In 61.4% of his 57 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this season (10.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (29.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (27 of 57), with two or more runs 13 times (22.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 30 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (23.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings