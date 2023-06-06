Brian Anderson -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (32 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 29.8% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 30 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (40.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (26.7%)

