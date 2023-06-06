The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle at American Family Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Brewers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have won three of their last eight games against the spread.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 17-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 14-11 (winning 56% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-33-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 16-16 15-11 17-17 23-16 9-12

