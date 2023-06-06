Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) against the Baltimore Orioles (37-22) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 6.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89 ERA).

Brewers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Brewers have three wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Brewers have won 17 out of the 30 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 241 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule