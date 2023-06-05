Owen Miller, carrying a .270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .319 with 10 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 76.2% of his games this season (32 of 42), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 16 of 42 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 22 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (86.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

