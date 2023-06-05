Michael Brosseau, carrying a .318 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .205.

Brosseau has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 27 games so far this year.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .241 AVG .200 .241 OBP .310 .345 SLG .520 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 1 RBI 6 7/0 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings