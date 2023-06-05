Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Michael Brosseau, carrying a .318 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .205.
- Brosseau has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 27 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.