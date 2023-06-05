How to Watch the Marlins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Monday at LoanDepot park against Braxton Garrett, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 56 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .399.
- The Marlins rank sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (233 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Miami has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.327).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Garrett is looking to record his second quality start of the season.
- Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Carlos Hernandez
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
|6/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael Kopech
|6/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Lucas Giolito
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Away
|Josh Staumont
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.