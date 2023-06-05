Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .390.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (48.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.04).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
