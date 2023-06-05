The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson and his .343 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Cincinnati Reds Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), with multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (17 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings