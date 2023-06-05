Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 5, 2023
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jonathan India, Christian Yelich and others on the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Monday at Great American Ball Park.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .254/.352/.390 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
India Stats
- India has 62 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.422 so far this year.
- India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 61 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .288/.360/.491 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
