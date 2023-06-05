How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds play Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 70 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Milwaukee has scored 241 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.296 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Julio Teheran will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Teheran has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|W 5-1
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|-
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Luis Medina
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
