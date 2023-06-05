Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will try to beat Joey Wiemer and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (-105). Cincinnati (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +155 -190

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' ATS record is 3-5-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those matchups).

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has won 14 of its 26 games, or 53.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 59 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 16-15 15-11 17-16 23-16 9-11

