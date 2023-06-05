Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 5.

Julio Teheran (1-1) will take the ball for the Brewers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have put together a 3-5-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those matchups).

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (241 total, 4.1 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.09 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule