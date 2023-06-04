The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .200.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Caratini has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .348
.435 OBP .400
.588 SLG .348
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
4 RBI 2
3/6 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lively (3-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 1.99 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
