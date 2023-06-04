Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (31 of 41), with multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has driven home a run in 13 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.
- In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (85.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds are sending Lively (3-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
