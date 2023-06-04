Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 2
In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216
|-365
|+300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|215.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216.5
|-360
|+300
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These two teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 9.3 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|26.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+105
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jamal Murray or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-699
|-5000
|Heat
|+500
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.