Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), with at least two hits 10 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.