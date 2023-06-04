Oddsmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Houser Stats

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Houser has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 30 4.1 11 7 6 3 3 vs. Astros May. 24 5.1 2 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1 at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a .257/.353/.396 slash line on the season.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with six walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (42 total hits).

He has a .243/.325/.486 slash line so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

India has 61 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .276/.364/.425 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 61 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.364/.498 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

