On Saturday, William Contreras (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .234 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 25.0% of his games this year, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 24 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings