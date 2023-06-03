On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.96).
  • The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (70 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th.
