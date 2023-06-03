Keegan Bradley is in ninth place, with a score of -4, following the third round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to place a wager on Keegan Bradley at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Bradley has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Bradley has had an average finish of 39th.

In his past five events, Bradley has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Bradley hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -5 271 1 16 3 5 $5.4M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Bradley's past 12 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times, and his average finish has been 37th.

Bradley made the cut in eight of his past 12 entries in this event.

Bradley last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 61st.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Muirfield Village GC is set for a longer 7,571 yards.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 223 yards longer than the average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,348 yards).

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley finished in the 25th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Bradley shot better than 35% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Bradley recorded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Bradley's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent tournament, Bradley's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Bradley finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Bradley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Bradley's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.