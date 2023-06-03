After hitting .200 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is batting .224 with three doubles and eight walks.

Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 20 games this season.

Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings