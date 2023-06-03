After hitting .200 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is batting .224 with three doubles and eight walks.
  • Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 20 games this season.
  • Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 12
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.55), 64th in WHIP (1.491), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
