The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .233.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 28 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings