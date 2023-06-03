The Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) visit the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (2-3) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205 in nine games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.

Ashcraft heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Ashcraft will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

The 25-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.491 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.

