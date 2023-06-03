Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 3, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to win. Milwaukee (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 29 times and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 16-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.2% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 17-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

