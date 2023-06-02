Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on June 2, 2023
Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .220/.325/.445 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.346/.461 on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 58 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .261/.343/.342 so far this season.
- Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .320 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
