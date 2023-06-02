Michael Brosseau -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .221.
  • Brosseau has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in four games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
.241 AVG .200
.241 OBP .310
.345 SLG .520
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
1 RBI 6
7/0 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
