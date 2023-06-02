After batting .235 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 5:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .239 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with at least two hits 10 times (18.5%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has an RBI in 17 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings