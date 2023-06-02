The Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) will match up in the series opener on Friday, June 2 at Great American Ball Park, with Corbin Burnes getting the nod for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-155). The total is 10 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Owen Miller 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

