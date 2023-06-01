Victor Caratini -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is hitting .215 with two home runs and eight walks.
  • Caratini has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .348
.435 OBP .400
.588 SLG .348
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
4 RBI 2
3/6 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 9
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.03), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and fourth in K/9 (11.7).
