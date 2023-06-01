Victor Caratini -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Rogers Centre

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .215 with two home runs and eight walks.

Caratini has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).

In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

