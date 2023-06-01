Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 22 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.03), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and fourth in K/9 (11.7).
