Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on June 1, 2023
Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 48 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .251/.344/.398 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI (39 total hits).
- He's slashing .244/.332/.494 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Gausman has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|May. 26
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|7.0
|5
|3
|2
|10
|2
|at Phillies
|May. 10
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 4
|3.1
|10
|8
|8
|4
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 13 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .329/.366/.521 so far this season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .286/.349/.457 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Twins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
